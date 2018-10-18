Super-sized Harry Potter wands get a royal welcome at St Paul’s Cathedral

At an ungodly hour this morning, the Grenadier Guards came out to welcome the newly erected Wizarding Wands in front of St Paul’s Cathedral. The potty Potter spectacle included live renditions of the music from ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘Fantastic Beasts’ and a chance for mere muggles to cast Lumos on a sleepy St Peter’s Hill.

View this post on Instagram The wands are here #wizardingworld #stpaulscathedral #fantasticbeasts A post shared by Frances Victoria Beaumont (@f_beaumont) on Oct 18, 2018 at 12:56am PDT

The wands are in place to mark the release of the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ sequel: ‘The Crimes of Grindelwald’ on November 16, and will illuminate every evening from 6.45pm until November 13, to satisfy your #Lumos selfie cravings. If you think you could potentially be big on the magic scene, the deal gets better. Fans visiting the installation can also attend the following activities taking place at the site each Wizarding Wednesday:

Wednesday, October 24 : Bring your wands and watch wand demonstrator Paul Harris reveal how to cast spells;

Wednesday, October 31 (Halloween): Come and listen to a talk on the wands, with a particular focus on the Dark Arts;

Wednesday, November 7 : Watch a military marching band perform music from the Potter/Beasts films.

Is it going to be awesome? You bet your Marauder’s Map it is.

