Super (Trouper)! An immersive ABBA exhibition has opened in London

Mamma mia! Here we go again: an ABBA exhibition has just opened in London.

Those of us obsessed with Eurovision or guilty of belting out ‘Dancing Queen’ at ungodly hours are in for a treat, as the ABBA Museum in Stockholm is letting us borrow some of their best bits.

Swapping Sweden for the Southbank Centre, a huge archive of memorabilia from the ’70s pop gods is being installed in SE1 as an immersive exhibition experience.

Visitors will be given a guided tour through ABBA’s history, walking through recreated scenes of pop history past, from the Brighton hotel room where they celebrated winning Eurovision with ‘Waterloo’ to Polar Studios in Stockholm, where they made many of their indisputable bangers. And what’s more, it’s all narrated by none other than Jarvis Cocker.

‘Super Troupers’ features original memorabilia, merchandise, costumes, instruments and more, as well as never-before-seen artefacts, including a letter from the London Met declining the band’s request to record a music video at Piccadilly Circus, and unseen photographs. There’s a special focus on ABBA’s relationship with the UK too, when they helped bring a slice of glittering-catsuit-optimism to a bleak 1970s Britain. And we’re eternally grateful.

All of that got you saying ‘Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!’? Get yourself down to the Southbank Centre. We’ll see you there.

‘Super Troupers’ is open at the Southbank Centre from today and closes on April 29 2018.

