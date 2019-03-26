The best restaurants near South Bank and Waterloo

March 2019: Many of the South Bank’s old stagers continue to perform well (Skylon, Oxo Tower, Blueprint Café, Le Pont de la Tour, etc.) but we’ve also added some bullish young bucks including Bala Baya (a clubby Tel Aviv-style rendezvous from a Yotam Ottolenghi alumnus), shiny all-day diner Florentine in Waterloo, and the slick Tower Bridge offshoot of Spitalfields’ Indian small-plates star Gunpowder.

After a lengthy stroll along the riverside, you're going to need a feed. Luckily, the South Bank is loaded with options. From spicy Indian fare to banging brunches and interesting options at institutions like the Tate Modern and the National Theatre, enjoy dinner with a view in among the action. Here's our guide to the best restaurants in South Bank and Waterloo.