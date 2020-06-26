Support the first ever Black Pound Day this weekend

A new campaign launching this weekend is celebrating Black-owned businesses. Black Pound Day, which is happening tomorrow (Saturday June 27), is set to be a monthly event encouraging people to buy products from or book services with Black-owned businesses in the UK.

It’s been set up by Swiss (pictured above) who rose to fame as part of So Solid Crew (yes, of ‘21 Seconds’ fame) in the 2000s.

Swiss was inspired by the energy of the Black Lives Matter movement following the death of George Floyd at the hands of the Minnesotan police in the USA.

Speaking about Black Pound Day, Swiss said: ‘With the recent unfortunate events I could foresee my community plunging into another cycle of historical trauma, I wanted to somehow repurpose that energy into a positive outcome. Black Pound Day was the result of that motivation.’

Black Pound Day is on Sat Jun 27.

Want to support other Black-owned businesses in London? These resources will help connect you to them.

And check out these Black-owned bookshops in London you can currently buy from.

Share the story