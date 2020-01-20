Swap the tube for a free taxi ride today for Blue Monday

Today is Just Get By Day, or as it is more commonly known, Blue Monday.

There have been several debates around who first coined the term. There’s even a pretty complicated-looking equation outlining how it was originally calculated (something about weather added to debt, divided by time since Christmas and current f***s given) but in layman’s terms: it’s the most depressing day of the year.

But, like all good self-help guides, we won’t focus on how we got here, just how we move on. So instead of bussing it home from work today or traipsing back on the stiflingly hot tube, take up ride-hailing operator Kapten’s offer of a free cab ride on D-Day, its attempt to perk up city dwellers.

Between 6pm and midnight on Monday January 20 (today), complimentary cab journeys will be available to both new and existing Kapten customers with the code FREELIFT.

Stay strong, London. You’re on the home straight.

