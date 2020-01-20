Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Swap the tube for a free taxi ride today for Blue Monday
News / Transport & Travel

By Samantha Willis Posted: Monday January 20 2020, 3:25pm

Today is Just Get By Day, or as it is more commonly known, Blue Monday.

There have been several debates around who first coined the term. There’s even a pretty complicated-looking equation outlining how it was originally calculated (something about weather added to debt, divided by time since Christmas and current f***s given) but in layman’s terms: it’s the most depressing day of the year.

But, like all good self-help guides, we won’t focus on how we got here, just how we move on. So instead of bussing it home from work today or traipsing back on the stiflingly hot tube, take up ride-hailing operator Kapten’s offer of a free cab ride on D-Day, its attempt to perk up city dwellers. 

Between 6pm and midnight on Monday January 20 (today), complimentary cab journeys will be available to both new and existing Kapten customers with the code FREELIFT.

Stay strong, London. You’re on the home straight.

Going to take more than a free taxi to beat your blues? Check out these places Londoners go to make themselves feel better.

