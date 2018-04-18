T-Rex is in effect in the new 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' trailer

The early rumour was for the 'Jurassic World' sequel to have the dino disaster franchise spreading its pterodactyl wings to the far reaches of the planet. As this new trailer for the film – now going by 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' – makes clear, there is some travel this time out but it's mostly staying a little closer to home. Home, of course, is Isla Nublar, where the dinosaurs have been living for four blissful years, unbothered by the annoying but surprisingly delicious tourists.



But guess what? A volcano is erupting and threatening to send them all into nearest Far Side cartoon. The good news is that Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) and dino whisperer Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) are heading back to rescue some of the critters, including (sort of) pet 'raptor, Blue. The bad news is that a bunch of suits are planning something nefarious again. We're looking at you, evil Dr. Wu (B. D. Wong).





On a side note: they built a dino park next to an actual active volcano? Seriously, people.



'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' is out on Jun 6.