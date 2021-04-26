Twinkly eyed Michelin-master Michel Roux Jr has worked at La Gavroche, his two-starred restaurant in Mayfair, since 1986. In a world where superstar chefs jump from place to place like flighty footballers, that kind of loyalty and staying power is special. He is Matt Le Tissier in a world of Robbie Keanes.

We’re not blowing smoke up the man’s arse for no reason, though. After experiencing what can only be described as ‘the shittest year imaginable’ La Gavroche recently announced that it would, from June, be reserving 25 tables for heroes from the pandemic. Do you know a hero? Someone who’s been really selfless? An individual who has made the past year that little bit better? Perhaps they are a doctor, a carer or a teacher? Either way, you can nominate them here.

‘From firemen to food store employees, from teachers, volunteers, charity workers, carers to soldiers, so many people in the community have done such a magnificent job during the Covid-19 outbreak,’ says Michel. ‘We want to say thank you, not just to the frontline workers, but to everyone who has done their bit to make a difference to someone else over the past year.’

Recipients of each special table will receive either a four-course Saturday lunch or dinner with drinks for them and a guest. If you aren’t familiar with La Gavroche, the food can be described as ‘really, really fucking excellent, probably nicer than anything you’ve ever eaten’. And, yes, that is a technical term.

La Gavroche reopens on Jul 7. You can nominate a hero for a free table on its website.

The Laughing Heart’s Charlie Mellor on why this year is going to be great for restaurants.

A big ol’ list of the city’s best beer gardens.