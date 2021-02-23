Hoo. Ray. Pubs have their dates for reopening. On (hopefully) April 12 London's drinking establishments will throw open their outside doors for al fresco drinking (you'll have to wait for May 16 for indoor boozing). As a result, we’ve rounded up London’s best beer gardens that should be taking bookings. Some have been included for their bucolic looks and fine foliage, some for their summery drinks or irresistible barbecues, some for their riverside location (although a lot of those will pop up in our guide to London’s best riverside pubs and bars).

Bear in mind, things might look a little different when you return to your favourite local pub garden. Firstly, in most instances, you’ll have to book (although that takes away the hapless scramble for a seat on sunny days, it does add a layer of admin to London boozing). Forget queuing at the bar too, with table service in favour. And some of the pubs belonging to larger chains will even be asking you to do all your ordering via an app.

But the safest way to socialise these days is outdoors in the fresh London air, which makes the beer garden our saviour for the summer months ahead.

