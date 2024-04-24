London
Timeout

Take That, UK pop group
Photograph: Universal Music Group

Take That at London’s O2 Arena: timings, tickets and everything you need to know

‘This Life On Tour‘ is coming to London for six whole nights – and there are still tickets up for grabs

Amy Houghton
Written by
Amy Houghton
If your idea of a very nice day (or night) out is watching a veteran boyband dust off their choreography, belt out their biggest hits and sport matching all-pink suits, you’re in luck – Take That have officially returned to arenas around the UK

Following the release of their ninth studio album This Life, Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald (sorry, no Jason or Robbie this time) have kicked off their UK and Ireland tour. Having already stopped by Sheffield, Leeds and Dublin, they’ll be playing a very generous six nights at the O2 here in London.

Heading to one of Take That’s London shows? From the start times to a potential setlist, here’s everything you need to know about ‘This Life On Tour’ at the O2. 

When are Take That playing London’s O2?

Take That will be putting on shows at the O2 on Thursday April 25, Friday April 26, Saturday April 27, Sunday April 28, Tuesday April 30 and Wednesday May 1.

What time do doors open?

Doors will open at 6.30pm each night apart from on April 28, when they’ll open at 6pm. 

What time will Take That come on stage?

If it goes anything like the dates played so far, Take That fans can expect the band to take to the stage some time between 8.30pm and 9pm. Expect a slightly earlier start time on April 28, as the curfew and doors are both earlier. 

Who is supporting the band?

None other than Olly Murs. He’ll likely appear on stage around 7.25pm. 

Has the setlist been confirmed?

A setlist for the London shows hasn’t been officially confirmed but we can get an idea of what it will look like based on a recent show in Leeds. According to Setlist.fm, it went something like this: 

  1. Keep Your Head Up
  2. Windows
  3. Giants
  4. Days I Hate Myself
  5. Everything Changes
  6. Sure
  7. Shine
  8. A Million Love Songs
  9. I Found Heaven
  10. Pray
  11. Forever Love
  12. Clementine
  13. Speak Without Words
  14. Patience
  15. The Flood
  16. Get Ready for It
  17. March of the Hopeful
  18. The Champion
  19. This Life
  20. Greatest Day
  21. These Days
  22. Time and Time Again
  23. Relight My Fire
  24. One More Word
  25. Hold Up a Light
  26. Back for Good
  27. You and Me
  28. Never Forget
  29. Rule the World

Can you still get tickets to see Take That in London?

You absolutely can. According to Ticketmaster there is still some ticket availability for each night. Check for tickets here

