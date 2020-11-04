LondonChange city
Takeaway pints are now officially allowed in Lockdown 2

...but you have to pre-order them

Laura Richards
Government U-turns aren’t necessarily welcomed right now, but we’re actually raising a jar to this latest last-minute change of plan. In England, pubs, bars and hospitality venues will be allowed to serve takeaway alcohol to customers in the midst of Lockdown 2 restrictions. 

When the second countrywide lockdown was announced on Saturday October 31, it was followed with top-line guidance from the government that stated all hospitality venues would close from Thursday November 5 for a four-week lockdown – and with one nasty new clause. While takeaway food would still be permitted, alcohol takeaways were set to be outlawed. But thankfully, that’s now been reversed. 

Yesterday (Tuesday November 3), a wider plan was finally shared for hospitality venues entering lockdown – and within that the very good news that boozy takeaways are back on the agenda. That’s the good part. The bad news: all alcohol takeaways must be ordered in advance, online or by phone or post, before being collected. 

Customers cannot enter the pub, bar or restaurant to collect alcohol, nor can they drink their takeouts near to the venue or in a seated outdoor area on the premises. However, this development is still a relief for pubs and breweries especially, who could really use a lifeline right now.   

So where does that leave us? With the local pub on speed dial, by the sounds of it. But we’ll take what we can get at this point, even when it means swigging from cartons in the rainy park. 

Find all the other rules of Lockdown 2 right here

Or get the beers delivered to you from these top indie breweries

