The best London breweries delivering beer to homes

You know what times like these call for? Beer! And not only could you be saving yourself nationwide delivery delays by ordering from one of the best London breweries – and getting that cold beer into your hand all the quicker – but you’re also supporting some of the hardest hit small businesses right now by ordering online from your local brewer. And you’re likely getting a more interesting beer in the bargain, too. Some of these brewers have even launched initiatives to support the NHS and associated charities to help keep the capital moving, so if its a feelgood drink you’re after, you’ve come to the right place.



Here’s our list of London beer makers who are now delivering to doors within their vicinity – or UK-wide, if you’re in lockdown outside of London but craving a taste from the Bermondsey Beer Mile. Please do check directly with each brewer listed below – information is changing all the time while breweries adapt to the changes. But hopefully, these London breweries will help quench your thirst while safe at home.