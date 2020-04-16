The best London breweries delivering beer to homes
Time to get the chilled beers in. Order from one of London’s top breweries, now delivering to London homes
You know what times like these call for? Beer! And not only could you be saving yourself nationwide delivery delays by ordering from one of the best London breweries – and getting that cold beer into your hand all the quicker – but you’re also supporting some of the hardest hit small businesses right now by ordering online from your local brewer. And you’re likely getting a more interesting beer in the bargain, too. Some of these brewers have even launched initiatives to support the NHS and associated charities to help keep the capital moving, so if its a feelgood drink you’re after, you’ve come to the right place.
Here’s our list of London beer makers who are now delivering to doors within their vicinity – or UK-wide, if you’re in lockdown outside of London but craving a taste from the Bermondsey Beer Mile. Please do check directly with each brewer listed below – information is changing all the time while breweries adapt to the changes. But hopefully, these London breweries will help quench your thirst while safe at home.
The best ways to get beer delivered in London
Pressure Drop Brewery Taproom
Pay it forward at Pressure Drop. The Tottenham Brewery is asking visitors to its webshop who purchase over 15 cans to nominate an independent pub, restaurant or shop they love (and miss so dearly). The brewery will then send a £25 credit across to the nominated venue in support. The brewer also offers local delivery (to the following postcodes – deep breath: E17, E11, E10, E5, E8, E9, E20, E5, E3, E2, E1, E14, NW1, N1C, N1, N5, N7, NW5, NW3, N6, N19, N7, N5, N16, N4, N8, N15, N17, SW8, SE11, SW9, SE17, SE5, SE24, SE22, SE15, SE14, SE16, SE8, SE10), with 90 slots availble across the Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of each week. There’s a £40 minimum spend, but just a £2 delivery fee. All sounding pretty good to us.
Signature Brew Taproom
Adding a whole new meaning to a ‘lock-in’, Walthamstow’s Signature Brewery has launched Pub in a Box. Ideal for flatmates cooped up together, this delivery costs £25 and will include beer glasses and mats, snacks, curated playlists and a pub quiz – not to mention those all-important tinnies (eight, 16 or 24 per order). It’s also supporting musicians who might be out of work, offering them positions as couriers for this very precious cargo.
Wild Card Brewery
Wlathamstow’s popular brewer is serving its community well with free local delivery emcompassing the following postcodes: E17, E18, E10, E11, N17, N16, E4 and E5. The core range has currently sold out, but you can purchase packs of their special brews online to make drinking at home even more of a treat. You can also support the brewery by buying a bar tab for when its doors are open once again to the public. You know you’ll definitely be thirsty for it by then!
Villages
Deptford’s awesome indie brewery has launched a home-delivery service to save south-east hopheads in self-isolation. Residents in Deptford, Brockley, Greenwich, Lewisham, New Cross and Peckham can order in by the crateload (£49.20), and mix and match from the core beer range. That includes their sessionable IPA Rafiki and Czech-style pilsner Whistle, each costing just over £2 a can. They brewery now delivers UK-wide if you’re prepared to wait a little longer, too.
Howling Hops
While there’s no substitute for drinking beers that are ‘tank fresh’ at this Hackney Wick bar, drinking the product by the can at home is a good way to spend an evening in lockdown. Howling Hops is offering next working day delivery on its intense and heavily drinkable brews, and there’s free delivery on orders over £40 if you fancy getting in a virtual round.
Gipsy Hill Brewing Co. Tap Room
The south east London saviour is not only offering free shipping on any order of 12 beers or more, but punters can also donate a pint to the NHS via the brewer’s webshop while they’re at it. While you can order a pack of six large beers from the brewer’s core range for £22, Gipsy Hill is also doing a pack to support its brewing pals, packed with offerings from Verdant Brewing Co and Left Handed Giant. Get ‘em in.
Two Tribes
If you’re hunkered down more towards north London, Two Tribes could see you right. Those living within three miles of the King’s Cross brewery will get same-day delivery on any beer purchases made pre-3pm – and next day should they place an order a little later on. And there’s the option of adding a donation to the NHS amounting to 2 percent of your total spend. You can mix and match cases of six, 12 and 24 beers, with prices starting from £12 for a six-pack.
Mondo Brewing Company
On Fridays and Saturdays, locals to Mondo Brewing Company get seriously lucky. The Battersea brewery delivers within the hour to customers living within a 2.5 mile radius. Drop-offs are made between 3pm and 8pm on Fridays and midday and 7pm on Saturdays. The delivery fee for the service will set you back the price of a round (£7-£13) – but desperate times may call for it. If you’re less in need or a bit out of reach, there’s UK shipping too, with free delivery on orders over £75.
Hackney Church Brew Co
There’s a rule of five thing going on, here. You can get free delivery within five days if you live within five miles of Hackney Church Brew Co. It might not be the same as sipping outside the brewery’s railway arch on one of its sun-soaked benches, but their sessionable drinks suit home imbibing just as nicely, we find. Order in five pints each to make it even more of a numbers game.
Partizan Brewery
Bermondsey Beer Mile’s Partizan is doing next-day delivery all across the UK, so it’s not just Londoners who can enjoy sipping from their seriously stylish bottles (they’ll suit your coffee table to a tee, trust us). While it costs £29 for a party mix of 12, it’s only £48 for 24 – and you can mix and match from a range of ten different beers to keep your drinking at home far from mundane.
The Brick Brewery Taproom
Those close to Peckham’s Brick Brewery can reap the rewards with free delivery on cans for orders over £20. Postcodes that have made the cut are SE4, SE5, SE15, SE22, and SE23. You can choose from their stash of seasonal sours and special edition collab brews or buy up a bundle of 24 beers for £48.
By The Horns Brewing Co
This Tooting taproom is keeping south west London fuelled through lockdown thanks to free delivery within a five mile radius. Although mixed cases of 24 cans for £48 will make your lockdown more bearable, the fact you can throw in bottles of gin, cans of rosé and sticks of salami to boot might make its webshop a winning contender for your next stockpiling sesh.