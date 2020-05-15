Tate is paying tribute to key workers with thank you messages on its galleries

Wander past Tate Modern in The Old World and you’d see the building’s lightbox displaying details of the current exhibition. But, since no one can visit the gallery at the moment, it’s using its the lightbox to pay tribute to key workers with a thank you message.

The messages are being displayed on banners outside Tate Britain too, which is also being illuminated in blue light every evening at 9pm to pay tribute to the NHS.

The galleries have also donated boxes of gloves, face masks and suits, which are usually used by conservation and art handling teams to emergency services who need these supplies, such as the London Ambulance Service and Aintree hospital in Liverpool.

