TfL has just launched 10 spectacular new cycleways in London

Cycling in London has never been ideal. Bike lanes have a nasty habit of disappearing in front of you, sometimes leaving you pedalling along a dual carriageway. Bus drivers can’t really see you, and vans are always trying to overtake you. Thankfully, TfL is trying to improve the state of London’s cycleways, and it’s just announced 10 new ones. Yay!

TfL has added an extra 35km to London’s cycle network with routes in New Cross, Stratford, Ealing and more. Now the cycle network has more than quadrupled in size from 90km in 2016 to 390km in June 2024. Cyclists can use maps published online by Transport for London to navigate the new bicycle routes.

The transport bosses are hoping for 40 per cent of Londoners to be living within 400m of a high-quality cycle network by 2030.

Will Norman, London's walking and cycling commissioner, said: ‘Expanding London’s cycleway network is key to enabling more Londoners to choose cycling as their mode of transport for shorter trips.

‘These ten new routes connect communities in areas including Stratford, New Cross, Barnet, Walthamstow and Ealing and will support Londoners of all backgrounds and abilities to cycle safely as the Mayor builds a fairer, safer greener London for everyone.’

Where are the new London cycleways?

Cycleway – Folkestone Gardens to New Cross and Greenwich to Lewisham

Two new links to Cycleway 10 (Waterloo to Greenwich) running through Lewisham, adding an additional 3km to the network

Cycleway – Stratford to Woodgrange Park

A new 3km link to Cycleway 2 (Aldgate to Stratford), through the east of Newham

Cycleway 51 – Burnt Oak to Colindale

The first Cycleway in Barnet, connecting two town centres

Cycleway 60 – Chingford to Walthamstow via Ainsile Wood

A new route which connects to Cycleway 24 (Tottenham Hale to Woodford New Road) and beyond to the comprehensive network of Cycleways in Waltham Forest

Cycleway 61– Chingford to Walthamstow via Highams Park

A new Cycleway connecting the Waltham Forest Cycleways to the north of the borough from Chingford to Walthamstow

Cycleway 8 – Lambeth Bridge to Battersea

An upgrade to this 3km route along Chelsea Embankment and Grosvenor Road and conversion to a Cycleway. This route connects to the Cycleway between Oval and Pimlico

Cycleway 40 – Ealing to Greenford and Ealing to Brentford

Two new links to Cycleway 40, running through Ealing and into Hounslow adding an additional 10km with a connection to Cycleway 9 (Brentford to Hammersmith)

Cycleway – Hanwell to Greenford

A new 3km Cycleway link from Uxbridge Road to Greenford connecting to Cycleway 40 (Greenford to Ealing)

