Getting around London used to involve a lot of power walking with eyes glued to Citymapper; stealthily elbowing groups of slow saunterers out of the way while rushing from A to B. Of course, all that changed during lockdown when getting out of the house for a nice walk became the highlight of our week.

In light of our renewed love of putting one foot in front of the other, and to help us find alternatives to public transport right now, Transport for London has created a new walking map, which, rather than highlighting the fastest way to get to your destination, shows you quiet, interesting routes to stroll down instead.

The Footways map, developed in collaboration with London Living Streets – who spent 18 months walking extensively across the capital and interviewing local experts to find the most intriguing thoroughfares – covers the whole of Zone 1 and highlights dozens of alternative routes connecting mainline railway stations, popular destinations and green spaces.

The suggested streets will take you through Soho’s historic passages, quiet corners of Southwark, leafy parades in Islington and a whole lot more in between. The idea is to help Londoners find alternative routes around the city that are less crowded and more accessible than those on your usual commute. The hope is it’ll also help you to explore different parts of the city and learn a bit more about London in the process.

Emma Griffin from London Living Streets who helped create the map said: ‘In 1854, nine years before the arrival of the Underground, 400,000 people walked into and out of the City of London every day. Londoners still love to walk, of course, but we walk much shorter distances than our predecessors. The Footways routes will ensure longer walks become an everyday habit again.’

The free maps will be handed out in central London, or you can find it in digital form here. With all your newly acquired knowledge, you’ll be able to show off about more than just your step count.

