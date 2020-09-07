This map shows active Covid cases by London postcode

Ah, what better way to spend a weekday afternoon than by finding out how many people in your neighbourhood have got Covid right now?

This map helps you do exactly that. It plots weekly government statistics on to a map of the England and then breaks the information down by postcode. It marks any area that has cases by colouring it in blue. The darker the shade of blue, the more cases there are.

It’s probably the most microscopic we’ve got on a map with this kind of germ-loaded data so far. It’s actually plotted by ‘middle super output area’, an area slightly larger than a postcode used by the Office of National Statistics.

You can also hover over each area to find out the exact number, which means we can tell you that at the time of writing, Shoreditch has five active Covid cases, there are three in Regent’s Park and four in Leyton South.

There are only a couple of postcode regions in a darker shade of blue at present – Bow and Colney Hatch, each recording ten cases.

Check it out to see how well your area’s coping.

