TfL has launched an app to help with social distancing in London

The app aims to help you avoid peak times and make using public transport easier for those with accessibility needs

As the city reopens after lockdown, TfL has launched a new travel app to help Londoners get around. If you’re thinking: that sounds like Citymapper, well, yeah… But this is the first time TfL has released its own app using the same open data that other apps including Citymapper use.

Available on the App Store from today, with an Android version coming by autumn, TfL Go is focused on helping Londoners plan routes to avoid peak times to aid social distancing, as well as making travel easier for those with accessibility needs.

Features include live journey information, such as busiest times for stations, as well as alternative routes, so you’ll get options including fastest and bus-only. For those hoping to swerve public transport entirely and the many Londoners who’ve pivoted to two-wheeled transport, the app shows walking and cycling routes, too. There’s also a step-free mode, which will help Londoners view all stations with street-to-platform accessibility.

There are plans for new features to be rolled out later in the year, too, including live bus information, lift statuses and, crucially, toilet locations.

The launch of the app comes as TfL’s tube, rail and bus services have returned to normal on weekdays and ‘near-normal’ on weekends, so now social distancing is more important than ever. Let’s hope it means that the days of being crammed into a tight spot underneath somebody’s armpit are finally a thing of the past.

