Missing public transport? You can now virtually call your friends from the bus

Found yourself yearning for the sweet smells of fried chicken and stale lager on the night bus? Missing being wedged under someone’s armpit on the tube? These really are unprecedented times and now TfL is bringing its network into your home. Sort of.

The company has released downloadable Zoom backgrounds so that after you finish that virtual rave you can round it off with a pissed call to your mate on ‘the night bus’. Yes, it’s come to this. But you will have to provide your own soundtrack of drunken shouting – and KFC aromas are not included.

It’s not just the bus, either. You can go for a spin on the DLR, visit Eduardo Paolozzi’s jazzy tube station mosaics or take a ride on everyone’s favourite, the (not at all pointless) Emirates Air Line cable car.

Transport geeks can take things one step further with access to the Crossrail tunnels, and go back in time with vintage photos of Edgware Road’s control room and Victoria coach station.

Who knew we’d actually miss public transport? What a wild ride.

Find the TfL backgrounds here.

In other news, plans to ease London’s lockdown are set to be delivered this week.

