TfL wants you to name London’s two new tube stations

South London does have its transport perks: the shiny, air-conditioned Overground; the DLR, aka London’s slowest rollercoaster – and yes, the London Trams down in Croydon. Actual tube lines, on the other hand, are a bit lacking. Of the city’s 270 tube stations, only about 10 percent are south of the river.

Hope is at hand, though: the proposed Bakerloo Line extension to Lewisham is another step closer, with a public consultation opening this week. TfL has plotted out a proposed route for the extension and Londoners are being invited to give their views on everything from potential tunnelling worksites to a brand new ticket hall at Elephant & Castle. So far, so dry. But here’s the most exciting bit: TfL wants your help to name two new tube stations along the route!

The proposed Bakerloo extension would continue down Old Kent Road, with two brand new stops along the way. TfL has suggested giving the first station, on the corner of Dunton Road, either the name ‘Old Kent Road’ (not very imaginative, but it does the job) or ‘Burgess Park’. For the second station it’s floating either ‘Old Kent Road’ (again) or the incredibly spooky ‘Asylum’. Okay, so it’s on the junction with Asylum Road, but it definitely doesn’t make us want to visit.

Think you can do better? Head to TfL’s website to have your say before the consultation closes on December 22. Perhaps wisely, TfL has emphasised that they’ll be taking all name suggestions on a strictly advisory basis – but here’s hoping that brand new station Tubey McTubeface might be coming to south London anyway.

