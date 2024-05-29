TfL’s trial of all-day off-peak tube fares on Fridays ends this week

This Friday is your last chance to get off-peak fares all day

Have you been making the most of TfL’s cheap Friday tube and train fares? For over two months, Londoners have enjoyed off-peak prices all day on Fridays – but that’s all coming to an end this week.

Since March 8, on Fridays Londoners have saved a few quid per journey (a god-send in this economy) with fares being capped at off-peak rates during peak hours (6.30am to 9.30am and 4pm to 7pm) in zones 1-6.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan implemented the scheme in an effort to encourage people to go out more on Fridays (which, post-pandemic, has proven a popular day to work from home) and help boost the hospitality sector. TfL tried so hard to get Londoners to paint the centre of town red that it even partnered with OpenTable, a restaurant booking company, to offer special menus and discounts.

The trial was always set to end this weekend on May 31 – though this might not be goodbye forever to cut-price Fridays. TfL says that data gathered from the past three months will be used to ‘inform future policies or potential innovative approaches’ that could encourage the people back onto public transport.

Haven’t yet made the most of all-day off-peak Fridays? Fear not. You still have one more chance to take advantage of this discount on Friday before it is discontinued. Time to get the mates together for one last hurrah and explore one of the best things to see and do in London this weekend.

