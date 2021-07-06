Yes, 'stuff' changes on July 19, but the unspoken post-lockdown laws will remain. It'll be a while before we're hugging strangers or sharing beverages again. Here's the new rules of being on the bus, Tube and train in London these days. And Thames Clipper. Never forget the Thames Clipper.

1 Bags on seats are now fine. Back in the day if someone plonked their Rains backpack on the seat next to them it meant they were selfish, oblivious or unhinged. Now it just means they really don’t want to get sick. Fine!

2 Real talk: whoever presses the ‘open door’ button is a hero. Taking one for the commuter team to let the rest of us leave the carriage hands-free? Respect is due.

3 Related: smiling at people is allowed. Especially when they take one for the said team. It’s a shift, sure. The bus. The Overground. The tube. The Thames Clipper. The DLR. Different forms of transport, all united by one unspoken London rule: we don’t smile at strangers.But it certainly feels like a nice change. Beaming from behind a mask involves a lot of cheek and eye movement, but it just might make someone’s day.

4 The best seat on the bus is now that one at the top front right where there’s no one sat behind you. Best seat on the tube is now the perch right by the doors. The prince’s perch, if you will.

5 Rushing about the place simply isn’t cool any more. Lose extra points if you’re eating while rushing about. It used to be the case that you could simply grab a Pret hoisin duck wrap and casually wolf it down between Tube stops during your giddy daytime whirl. Nowadays, that would involve de-masking underground. And you know the sort of people who de-mask underground? Bastards, that’s who.

