No-one knows Lewisham better than singer-songwriter Therryi-Jay. She gives us her guide to the friendly south-east London neighbourhood.

‘Every woman in Lewisham and its surrounding areas needs to go to The Fitting Studio to get a bra fitted. It’s the best bra shop. The experience is unique and tailored to you, and they make you feel so confident .’ 102-106 Kirkdale, SE26 4BG.

‘If you grew up in Lewisham, you’ve been to The Broadway Theatre. You can go watch anything, from a comedy show to a Yardie production to a community show, and the pantomime is amazing for children. I performed there as a child and would love to have a headline show there one day.’ Catford Rd, SE6 4RU.

‘There’s a lot of gyms in Lewisham but NRG brought a whole new vibe. It’s set over two floors, has an infrared sauna and a women-only zone. It’s such a little gem where there’s no room for self-consciousness.’ 156-160 Lewisham High St, SE13 6JL.

4. Payiz

‘There’s a bartender at Payiz called Carlos. He makes the most amazing Tequila Sunrises. The food is homemade Turkish and Cypriot, and it’s delicious. The lamb ribs are crazy, but what really makes me buy into it? The bulgur wheat.' 102 Granville Park, SE13 7DU.

‘Ninth Life is wild. It’s got an escape room, a garden, a food court. You’re always going to meet interesting people there and you’re never going to be bored. It’s also an interactive, immersive experience: the staff play different characters throughout the night.’ 167 Rushey Green, SE6 4BD.

‘Every Wetherspoon’s in Lewisham is lit. The Brockley Barge is my local pub. It used to be a dilapidated building 20 years ago, but it transformed itself and was actually the first Wetherspoon’s that we knew in the area. The management is amazing, it’s always peaceful, and everyone feels welcome.’ 184 Brockley Rd, SE4 2RR.

‘Wanderlust does sweet food with a glittery kick. They do pancakes, waffles, different flavoured coffees. It’s such a comfortable place. They host anything and everything: live music, baby showers, speed dating, viewing parties.’ 88 Verdant Lane, SE6 1LF.

