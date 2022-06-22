The best of Tottenham, picked by a cool local

From Walthamstow Wetlands to Electric Grubb, here’s your guide to N17 and beyond

Ifeyinwa and Emeka Frederick are the owners of Chuku’s, a Nigerian tapas restaurant in Tottenham. Here are their picks of the best places to hit up next time you're in the area.

Ifey ‘The food at this Caribbean takeaway is one thing, but the owners embody what we love about Tottenham. They have so many regulars. When I walk in, I feel a sense of belonging.’ 286 High Rd, N15 4AJ.

Ifey ‘When I pass the wall on the bus it brightens my day. I’m reminded that there’s a number of people on this journey together and that hard work can pay off.’ Opposite Tottenham Hale station.

Ifey ‘The first time I went was in spring 2020. I was having a bad day and wanted to be outside of London. The whole time I was there, I felt like I was somewhere else. It had such a calming effect.’ 2 Forest Rd, N17 9NH.

4. Beatles mural

Emeka ‘There’s a mural that says “The love you take is equal to the love you make” [from ‘The End’ on ‘Abbey Road’]. It’s art for the community. It helps me think: Let me try and have a positive impact on others.’ Watermead Way.

5. Las Delicias de Juancho

Emeka ‘We both speak different languages: French and Spanish. It’s a real joy to go to this Colombian coffee shop to have a chat in Spanish. The coffee’s very good!’ 276 Tottenham High Rd, N15 4AJ.

Emeka ‘A match day always brings an amazing energy to the street. It’s great to see the vibrancy happening around the stadium, which has more than football; there’s NFL, rugby and gigs.’ 782 High Rd, N17 0BX.

Ifey ‘A lot of people who come to our restaurant say they’re off to Roller Nation and that it’s amazing. I can’t think of another place in London like it. It reminds me of a school disco.’ 117 Bruce Grove, N17 6UR.

Ifey ‘When Emeka and I took over venues to do popups, Craving was one of the first that we used. The owners were very supportive. It gave us an insight into the local community and how it would respond to our food.’ 39b Markfield Rd, N15 4QA.

