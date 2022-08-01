The best reactions to England winning the Women’s Euros

In the words of goal scorer Chloe Kelly: last night was absolutely ‘unbelievable scenes’. History was made by England’s Lionesses after a record-breaking 87,192 fans turned out to watch them win 2-1 win in extra time against a formidable German team in the final of the Women’s Euros.

The lasses have finally brought football home for the first time since the World Cup in 1966, and have also become the first ever English team to be crowned European Champions. A stonking victory for England, a stonking victory for wimmin, and also a pretty great time to be on Twitter.

Because while lots of us were getting very emosh watching the gals belt out ‘Sweet Caroline’ to the crowds at Wembley, England fans across the country were tweeting out screamers to rival Georgia Stanway.

We’ve rounded up our favourite reactions to England’s triumph below. Remind us, who run the world again? Oh yeah, it’s girls!

Get in everyone, we’re going sports bra shopping — melissa cox (@mmdotcox) July 31, 2022

Excellent message from her maj. pic.twitter.com/17Dc8OKLNw — ACH (@Nibus) July 31, 2022

they walked so the england lionesses could run. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/L0tCnsIA0p — SP 🇸🇱 (@septimusajprime) July 31, 2022

Imagine if Phil Neville was alive to see this — Zito (@_Zeets) July 31, 2022

ENGLAND WON THE EUROS AND MY CAT WHO’S BEEN MISSING FOR NINE MONTHS WHO WE ALL THOUGHT WAS DEAD JUST CAME BACK. SHE JUST SAUNTERED IN AND WENT TO HER FOOD BOWL LIKE NOTHING HAD HAPPENED. WHAT A WEEKEND FOR ICONIC LADIES BRINGING IT HOME — iris 🌻 (@iriselks) July 31, 2022

just had a bloke buy me a pint in a long queue for the bar and not expect anything of it, he just nodded at the telly and went "women's euros innit". A high point for feminism — Aisha Malik-Smith (@ANMalikSmith) July 31, 2022

Leah Williamson letting Harry Kane wear her Euros medal pic.twitter.com/wekwyeii64 — Sub2TempoHD (@AFCTempo) July 31, 2022 as someone who has always identified as a non PE girl…..I have never wanted PE girls to succeed like this — lauren o'neill (@hiyalauren) July 31, 2022

So watching the football yesterday, I couldn't help being struck by how amazing women are and how much they're able to achieve. I think I appreciate that more than I used to, and that made me think about you. I suppose that's why I'm getting in touch now, — Hugh Brechin (@HughRBrechin) August 1, 2022

Millie Bright would head it clear https://t.co/erDjHMiOlb — Adam Boultwood (@adamboultwood) July 21, 2022

the girls are hanggggingggg lmao GOOD pic.twitter.com/i90sEaBvyJ — lauren corelli / loco (@corelliLAUREN) August 1, 2022

