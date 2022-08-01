London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
England women's euros win celebration
Photograph: Hollie Adams/Getty Images

The best reactions to England winning the Women’s Euros

It finally came home!

Written by India Lawrence
Advertising

In the words of goal scorer Chloe Kelly: last night was absolutely ‘unbelievable scenes’. History was made by England’s Lionesses after a record-breaking 87,192 fans turned out to watch them win 2-1 win in extra time against a formidable German team in the final of the Women’s Euros.

The lasses have finally brought football home for the first time since the World Cup in 1966, and have also become the first ever English team to be crowned European Champions. A stonking victory for England, a stonking victory for wimmin, and also a pretty great time to be on Twitter.

Because while lots of us were getting very emosh watching the gals belt out ‘Sweet Caroline’ to the crowds at Wembley, England fans across the country were tweeting out screamers to rival Georgia Stanway.

We’ve rounded up our favourite reactions to England’s triumph below. Remind us, who run the world again? Oh yeah, it’s girls!

Want more Lionesses content? Check out our cover story with the legendary Alex Scott.
  • India Lawrence Contributor

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on Summer

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.