The best reactions to England winning the Women’s Euros

[title]
In the words of goal scorer Chloe Kelly: last night was absolutely ‘unbelievable scenes’. History was made by England’s Lionesses after a record-breaking 87,192 fans turned out to watch them win 2-1 win in extra time against a formidable German team in the final of the Women’s Euros.
The lasses have finally brought football home for the first time since the World Cup in 1966, and have also become the first ever English team to be crowned European Champions. A stonking victory for England, a stonking victory for wimmin, and also a pretty great time to be on Twitter.
Because while lots of us were getting very emosh watching the gals belt out ‘Sweet Caroline’ to the crowds at Wembley, England fans across the country were tweeting out screamers to rival Georgia Stanway.
We’ve rounded up our favourite reactions to England’s triumph below. Remind us, who run the world again? Oh yeah, it’s girls!