[title]
London is in meltdown, literally. In this country we’re not really equipped for any kind of extreme weather. Tarmac is bubbling, trains are cancelled and the Queen’s Guards are still wearing their furry hats and wool jackets. In 40C heat, with barely any air con, our city’s been thrown into utter chaos.
Despite the weather giving us all a feeling of impending doom, we wouldn’t be Brits if we didn’t approach the frankly terrifying heatwave with our signature sarcasm and deadpan wit. On Twitter, every man, woman and dog wants to dish out advice on how to stay cool. And of course, there are plenty of hot takes and hilarious memes.
We rounded up the funniest reactions below.