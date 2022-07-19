London is in meltdown, literally. In this country we’re not really equipped for any kind of extreme weather. Tarmac is bubbling, trains are cancelled and the Queen’s Guards are still wearing their furry hats and wool jackets. In 40C heat, with barely any air con, our city’s been thrown into utter chaos.

Despite the weather giving us all a feeling of impending doom, we wouldn’t be Brits if we didn’t approach the frankly terrifying heatwave with our signature sarcasm and deadpan wit. On Twitter, every man, woman and dog wants to dish out advice on how to stay cool. And of course, there are plenty of hot takes and hilarious memes.

We rounded up the funniest reactions below.

The government is giving out medieval advice

The UK really has no concept of how to cope with heat. I've read advice to carry a bag of frozen peas under your shirt on the train. Right now on the radio they're suggesting you rub yourself with a raw onion ("but it only has a palliative, not a preventative effect") — Elle Hunt (@elle_hunt) July 16, 2022

Leaving the house could have drastic consequences

Off to the shops lads pic.twitter.com/qXKtNoCMVC — Rob Ritchie (@Robritchie409) July 18, 2022

Even animals are taking precautions

pic.twitter.com/uZ7zgszgOx — lil funeral eyes (@niluthedamaja) July 18, 2022 We can’t get any sleep with no A/C

It’s like trying to sleep inside a fucking McDonald’s apple pie — Pierre Novellie (@pierrenovellie) July 19, 2022 Everyone’s got a hot take on how to stay cool

The UK is currently experiencing a pretty severe heatwave. As someone who has spent many years in Hell itself, here are a few tips I’ve picked up on how to manage the heat🧵 — Otegha K. Uwagba (@OteghaUwagba) July 18, 2022 Suddenly, we’re all engineers

have never felt so connected to our UK brothers and sisters before, this is what will tie our nations together pic.twitter.com/EVJc9ySFen — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) July 18, 2022 We’ve been advised to leave out water for foxes and other dehydrated creatures