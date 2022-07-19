London
Easter heatwave in London
Photograph: Neil Howard / Flickr

The best reactions to the London heatwave so far

Mind-melting advice and hilarious hot takes galore, according to Twitter

Written by India Lawrence
London is in meltdown, literally. In this country we’re not really equipped for any kind of extreme weather. Tarmac is bubbling, trains are cancelled and the Queen’s Guards are still wearing their furry hats and wool jackets. In 40C heat, with barely any air con, our city’s been thrown into utter chaos. 

Despite the weather giving us all a feeling of impending doom, we wouldn’t be Brits if we didn’t approach the frankly terrifying heatwave with our signature sarcasm and deadpan wit. On Twitter, every man, woman and dog wants to dish out advice on how to stay cool. And of course, there are plenty of hot takes and hilarious memes.

We rounded up the funniest reactions below. 

The government is giving out medieval advice

Leaving the house could have drastic consequences

Even animals are taking precautions 

We can’t get any sleep with no A/C

Everyone’s got a hot take on how to stay cool

Suddenly, we’re all engineers 

We’ve been advised to leave out water for foxes and other dehydrated creatures 

Just be grateful you’re not one of the guards at Buckingham Palace  

Does it get more any British than this?

London’s got a new Super Sewer. Check out the pics here.
  • India Lawrence Contributor

