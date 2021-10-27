The best things to do in Dagenham, picked by a clued-up local

The park, the pub and loads of places to keep kids entertained

Sugapuff, presenter, content creator and Dagenham local, knows the area like the back of his hand. He runs us through the best things to do in the neighbourhood.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sami (@sami.wandering)

‘I absolutely love going for a walk here. There’s a countryside tea room, a little café where you can get your snacks, sit and enjoy a cuppa with a green view. The Chase Nature Reserve is next to it. You don’t feel like you’re in Dagenham in these places, it almost feels like you’re in the heart of the countryside.’ 15 Greenwood Avenue, RM7 0NT.

‘This is my favourite place to eat in Dagenham. It does the best Turkish food in the area. I really love its rice pudding, it’s my favourite. It’s a little spot, but it’s always busy and buzzing.’ 537 Rainham Rd South, RM10 7XJ.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jump London Trampoline Park (@jumplondontrampoline)

‘It’s a nice place to take kids on a day out. They do 30-minute sessions, so maybe plan something else for after, but it’s a great activity.’ Unit 1A, Ripple Rd, IG11 0RJ.

‘This is the only chicken place in Dagenham that’s open until 3am. If you can’t get anything to eat at night, you can always rely on Dixy Chicken. I usually get two pieces of chicken, two wings and chips. It has started doing pizza, but I haven’t explored the menu yet. An insider tip: if you see the shop open but the shutters are down, call and let them know you’re outside. The staff will get your order out to you.’ 258 Rainham Rd South, RM10 7UU.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jahnvi Sruthi Kuruvilla (@jahnvi_sk)

‘This is the place to be if you like bowling. It’s got a really nice vibe, good music, the people are friendly. In the evenings the lights make the place look really cool. It’s just somewhere you can have a good time.’ Collier Row Rd, RM5 2BH.

‘This pub is right outside Dagenham East station and is a proper locals’ local. It’s got a kids’ area with a swing and a slide, so if you have kids it’s a good one.’ 1 Yew Tree Avenue, RM10 7FN.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carlos (@ch4rleyb4rley)

‘This is basically a medieval house with a garden. If you’re looking for old vibes and you want to get a medieval feel, check out the house.’ Becontree Avenue, RM8 3HT.

A brand-new forest has been planted in Dagenham.

At this Waterloo caff you order in sign language.