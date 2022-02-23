The best things to do in Wood Green, picked by a cool local

Picked by Shazia Saleem, owner of independent sustainable fashion boutique Pop London.

‘This pub is opposite Alexandra Palace station. It’s got a really chill atmosphere, perfect for having a nice quiet drink. Wood Green has a really varied demographic so there’s always a nice mix of people in there: younger, older, professionals, everyone.’

Station Rd, N22 7SS.

‘This park is phenomenal. It’s where everyone goes to walk their dog but also where we all go to walk ourselves. It’s uphill, so it’s a real power-walk workout, but there’s a great view over the city when you get to the top, so you are rewarded for the sweat. There’s a café up there as well – it’s lovely to sit and eat and drink on the terrace.’

Alexandra Palace Way, N22 7AY.

‘Cafe Corso does lovely home-baked quiche and other excellent quality, tasty food. It’s cosy and has a really cute outdoor seating area. It’s a bit of a sun trap too. Wood Green is quite traffic-heavy but this is set back a bit, so that’s nice as well.’

1 Ringslade Rd, N22 7TE.

‘Morning, afternoon, evening... Kervan is busy all the time. It does Turkish food that’s always fresh, and it’s a nice place for families. Its falafel is absolutely fantastic: fresh, crunchy on the outside and squidgy on the inside – just perfect.’

183 High Rd, N22 6BA.

‘This is a regular bookshop, but it’s a co-operative run by the community: a fantastic independent business. If they haven’t got the book that you’re looking for, staff will order it in for you, they’re really helpful.’

35 Turnpike Lane, N8 0EP.

‘Green Rooms is a hotel opposite Pop London on Station Road. It’s an independent social enterprise that offers preferential rates for artists, but you don’t have to be an artist to stay there. It’s got a great Japanese restaurant downstairs, lots of art hanging on the walls, a gallery that can also be used as a wedding hall and a laidback bar to have drinks in.’

13-27 Station Rd, N22 6UW.

‘Ambala sells South Asian street food and sweets. It’s great to go to for a samosa or just really good-quality ingredients. It’s a very authentic spot with an amazing reputation for excellent service and food. It only does takeaway, but if you want a spicy treat, it’s the place to go.’

61 Turnpike Lane, N8 0EE.

London now has a co-working space for people in the textile industry in Wood Green.

