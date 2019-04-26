Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right The bluebells are out at Highgate Wood!
By Kate L Posted: Friday April 26 2019, 2:07pm

What have you got planned for this weekend? Drinks with pals? A trip to a museum? Sleeping in until 5pm and then feeling horrible guilt about wasting your Saturday? Well, cancel it all. The bluebells are out at Highgate Wood. Get down there now.

The flowers only bloom for a few weeks every year, usually towards the end of April. When they do decide to pop up though, they do it at max strength. The floor of the north London woodland becomes covered with a blanket of the pretty pastel flowers, transforming into a fairytale forest. Forget wisteria hysteria, forget cherry blossom season: this is the floral Instagram moment of the year. 

How long have you got to get down there before they disappear? Only Mother Nature knows for sure. Although, since people started posting Instagram pictures of them last weekend, we’d predict you’ve got a few weeks. And don’t worry if you live nowhere near Highgate. Oxleas Wood, Wanstead Flats and the Isabella Plantation at Richmond Park are all home to plenty of the pretty blue flowers too. In fact, here's a map of 13 places in London where you can see bluebells

 

Passionate about petals? Check our more sweet spots to spy spring flowers in London.

Or get out of the city for a floral day trip from London.

