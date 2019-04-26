View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Eleanor Grand (@kegrand) on Apr 29, 2017 at 2:50am PDT

What have you got planned for this weekend? Drinks with pals? A trip to a museum? Sleeping in until 5pm and then feeling horrible guilt about wasting your Saturday? Well, cancel it all. The bluebells are out at Highgate Wood. Get down there now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pelin Omuroğlu (@pelinomuroglu) on Apr 22, 2019 at 12:22am PDT

The flowers only bloom for a few weeks every year, usually towards the end of April. When they do decide to pop up though, they do it at max strength. The floor of the north London woodland becomes covered with a blanket of the pretty pastel flowers, transforming into a fairytale forest. Forget wisteria hysteria, forget cherry blossom season: this is the floral Instagram moment of the year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by takaco (@takaco0324) on Apr 21, 2019 at 6:42am PDT

How long have you got to get down there before they disappear? Only Mother Nature knows for sure. Although, since people started posting Instagram pictures of them last weekend, we’d predict you’ve got a few weeks. And don’t worry if you live nowhere near Highgate. Oxleas Wood, Wanstead Flats and the Isabella Plantation at Richmond Park are all home to plenty of the pretty blue flowers too. In fact, here's a map of 13 places in London where you can see bluebells.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louise Dawson (@moonpiedesigns15) on Apr 18, 2019 at 10:04am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophie Davidson (@bluebird_sophie) on Apr 25, 2019 at 6:25am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @missmgo on Apr 24, 2019 at 6:58am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sascha Osborn (@saschaosborn) on Apr 22, 2019 at 11:07pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lou A (@looarcher) on Apr 22, 2019 at 11:20am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steven Nicolaides (@stevenvegannico) on Apr 22, 2019 at 8:05am PDT

Passionate about petals? Check our more sweet spots to spy spring flowers in London.

Or get out of the city for a floral day trip from London.