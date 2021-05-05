[title]
Here’s the deal: when it comes to nice wholesome things, I’m usually a soulless monster. I don’t care about your pretty pastries. I couldn’t give a shit about sweet birdsong. Fireworks don’t touch the sides of the empty pit that I refer to as ‘my personality’. Usually blossom season just passes me by as I stomp around London getting my 10,000 steps in.
When Time Out has covered wisteria season in the past I’ve not really understood the hype, but today I realised something had changed. I was walking through Haggerston park when I saw 20 metres of the lilac flowers in full bloom. And you know what? I actually felt something. It was nice to look at. I even took a picture.
That’s the inspiration for this hard-hitting post. You might be one of those people who thinks: Blossom? Not for me, mate. But I challenge you to scroll to the end of these pictures without feeling a little bit lifted by the lovely wisteria. You can go find it in Richmond, Kensington, Hampstead, Clapham and Chelsea if you want to get a glimpse IRL. Or discover the best places to see cherry blossom or bluebells in the city instead.
Places to see spring flowers in London.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram