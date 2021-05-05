London
Photogaph: Alena Veasey
Photogaph: Alena Veasey

Wisteria is back – don’t act like you’re not bothered

I’m joylessly indifferent to blossom but even I like it a little bit

By
Kate Lloyd
Here’s the deal: when it comes to nice wholesome things, I’m usually a soulless monster. I don’t care about your pretty pastries. I couldn’t give a shit about sweet birdsong. Fireworks don’t touch the sides of the empty pit that I refer to as ‘my personality’. Usually blossom season just passes me by as I stomp around London getting my 10,000 steps in.

When Time Out has covered wisteria season in the past I’ve not really understood the hype, but today I realised something had changed. I was walking through Haggerston park when I saw 20 metres of the lilac flowers in full bloom. And you know what? I actually felt something. It was nice to look at. I even took a picture.

That’s the inspiration for this hard-hitting post. You might be one of those people who thinks: Blossom? Not for me, mate. But I challenge you to scroll to the end of these pictures without feeling a little bit lifted by the lovely wisteria. You can go find it in Richmond, Kensington, Hampstead, Clapham and Chelsea if you want to get a glimpse IRL. Or discover the best places to see cherry blossom or bluebells in the city instead.

Places to see spring flowers in London.  

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rasha Akar (@simplyrasha)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Tripmoo | Travel (@tripmoo)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Marek (@kmieciu181)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Chiara (@ciaris_chiara)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by notacutebow (@notacutebow)

