9 places to see cherry blossom in London

In Japan, the cherry blossom (or ‘sakura’) season is a major event. It draws people from across the world, all hoping to catch some heavy petal action. Just the act of looking at the blossoms has its own name: ‘hanami’ (which loosely translates as flower viewing).

Our city may not be a match for the sakura of Tokyo, but we are lucky enough to have gorgeous cherry blossom trees planted in pink clusters across the city. Hunting them down is one of the best free things to do in London. You can find them flowering in some of London's best parks or as lone street trees. But the cherry blossom season is unpredictable and fleeting, so now is the time to see London blooming.

