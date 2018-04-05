9 places to see cherry blossom in London
Want to catch the cherry blossom season? Hurry, it won’t stick around for long
In Japan, the cherry blossom (or ‘sakura’) season is a major event. It draws people from across the world, all hoping to catch some heavy petal action. Just the act of looking at the blossoms has its own name: ‘hanami’ (which loosely translates as flower viewing).
Our city may not be a match for the sakura of Tokyo, but we are lucky enough to have gorgeous cherry blossom trees planted in pink clusters across the city. Hunting them down is one of the best free things to do in London. You can find them flowering in some of London's best parks or as lone street trees. But the cherry blossom season is unpredictable and fleeting, so now is the time to see London blooming.
Where to find cherry blossom in London
Regent's Park
Walk through the Chester Road entrance and (if you’re lucky enough to catch them) you’ll find an avenue belted by tall white Sunset Boulevard-variety cherry blossoms. When the light hits, they’re all ‘Mr DeMille, I’m ready for my close-up’. For more cherry-chasing, hit the south end of Avenue Gardens, where a cluster of pink trees hang over the path like a big bubblegum cloud.
St James's Park
The best way to see the ostentatious blooms of St James’s Park is to travel in full circle. At Storey’s Gate, you’ll meet a clique of eight or so pink trees; keep walking to the Buckingham Palace side to find elegant cherries leaning over the lake. They are among the first to flower most years, so go now to see the petals before they fall.
Kew Gardens
London’s botany HQ should be booming with blooms by mid to late April. Kew’s hunt is less of a challenge: it has its own Cherry Walk, starting at the Rose Garden at the back of Palm House, which is home to Japanese cherries. Two parallel rows with 15 trees apiece form a blushing runway to Temperate House (the world’s largest Victorian glasshouse), which is set to reopen on May 5.
Greenwich Park
Just beyond the cricket pitch in Greenwich Park is a road of bursting cherry trees that leads you straight to a Georgian villa called Ranger’s House. The tangled branches create a candyfloss arch that makes every pic look like the backdrop of a Lawrence Alma-Tadema painting. Careful not to slip on the magenta carpet of mushed petals.
Image: John Parfrey/Flickr
Kensington Gardens
West London is steeped in sakura at this time of year. Many of the fancy pastel homes of Notting Hill Gate are fronted by branches covered in flamingo florets. But you’ll get grumpy looks for draping yourself over the gable end of a mansion for photo ops. Instead, try Kensington Gardens. Start at Lancaster Gate where you’ll be greeted by blooms and walk to the Albert Memorial, which has six big, blousey pink trees nearby.
Alexandra Palace
A line of skinny cherry trees point straight towards Ally Pally. It’s not the most abundant collection of blossoms in the city, but there are plenty of green patches where you can settle in for a hanami (flower viewing) picnic.
St Paul's Cathedral
How do you know it’s spring in London? When the pale rosy pom-poms on the tree outside St Paul’s Cathedral make an appearance. They popped early this year, so visit soon if you’re after a petal-framed picture of the dome.
Image: Patrizia Ilaria Sechi/Flickr
Crouch End
The arborealness of N8 is too often overlooked, but the area usually has some healthy blossoms to offer come April. Just around the corner from Hornsey Town Hall (and Flashback Records, fyi) is Cecile Park, a road lined with pink prunus ‘kanzan’. The billowing trees transform it into one of London’s prettiest streets. Cecile Park. Crouch Hill Overground.
Kyoto Garden, Holland Park
The Kyoto Gardens in Holland Park was built to celebrate the Japan Festival held in London and across the UK in 1991. It’s home to koi carp, a little bridge at the foot of a waterfall and, you guessed it – cherry blossom. It’s no Hirosaki Park, but it’s a beautiful, unusually tranquil pocket of London that's always at its best in spring.
Image: Paul Howard/Flickr
