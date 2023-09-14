The co-owner of Frank’s Café is opening a new wine bar – and it looks very fancy indeed

Soon, east Londoners clad in Salomon trainers and Uniqlo bags will have somewhere new to hang out – there’s a brand new Real Housewives of Clapton mecca opening in east London, and it's being brought to us by the people behind the iconic pink Frank’s Café in Peckham. Bambi, a wine bar by London Fields, will open in October. It also promises to be ‘music-led’, with a top sound system and DJs on the decks every night.

You guessed it, the east London spot will be serving up natural wine and small plates. What else? Think five anchovies on a plate drenched in olive oil, sourdough bread and cured meats. On the menu curated by chef Henry Freestone will also be delights like cauliflower cheese arancini, braised butterbeans with kale and goats curd, succulent-looking roast chicken and rump steak.

Taking a leaf out of Bradley Zero’s book, Bambi will have a wall of records and a turntable for selectors. The sound system has been built by hi-fi specialists Friendly Pressures, the team behind Jumbi and Moko’s sound systems.

The record collection and resident selectors will be curated by London legend, DJ, musician, and Run Dem Crew founder Charlie Dark MBE, who will draw on his extensive career as one-third of Attica Blues and resident at the legendary Plastic People.

Some said it was impossible to fit another natty wine and small plates restaurant in east London, but the owners of Bambi said ‘No!’ You can never have too many, eh?

Bambi will open on October 1.

All the best new London restaurant openings in September.