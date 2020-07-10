The Design Museum returns this month with an exhibition on electronic music

The Kensington museum is back at the end of July with anticipated show ‘Electronic: From Kraftwerk to The Chemical Brothers’

London's foremost destination for fans of sans-serif typography and anglepoise lamps is set to reopen at the end of this month. The Design Museum in Kensington will finally be accessible to the public from July 31, allowing us to check out its long-awaited electronic music exhibition which has presumably been gathering dust behind closed doors for three months.

‘Electronic: From Kraftwerk to The Chemical Brothers’ was set to open on April 1. The exhibition takes an in-depth look at the visual culture surrounding dance music, beginning with its Teutonic early days and ending with a speculative vision for what lies ahead. The museum will be enforcing new safety procedures including reduced capacity, face masks and social distancing, to ensure the exhibition is not just toe-tappingly informative but also sterile and bacteria-free.

‘We can’t wait to welcome everyone back,’ said Tim Marlow, the museum’s chief executive and director. ‘There couldn’t be a better exhibition to reopen with. A powerful statement about creative freedom across music, art, technology and design, which will be celebrating what many of us have missed the most during the lockdown.’

