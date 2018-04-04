The East End Film Festival kicks off with a Boom

The East End Film Festival kicks off next week with a gala screening of art-doc ‘Boom for Real: The Late Teenage Years of Jean-Michel Basquiat’ at the Rio Cinema, before brandishing its Oyster Card and taking fresh and exciting new (and old) indies to postcodes with ‘E’ at the front of them. The seventeenth edition of the movie bonanza takes places at – deep breath – Castle Cinema, Rich Mix, Genesis Cinema, Stratford Picturehouse, Rio Cinema, Masonic Temple and Curzon Aldgate. And a few others.

Also on the bill is Diane Kruger drama ‘In the Fade’, brutal French thriller ‘Revenge’ and revisionist western ‘Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts’. Look out, too, for a thirty-fifth-anniversary screening of Lizzie Borden’s thrilling feminist sci-fi ‘Born in Flames’. It’s number 22 on Time Out’s list of 100 Best Feminist Movies and definitely worthy of a watch.



The EEFF-ers will be wrapping things up with a weekend of charity screenings at Old Spitalfields Market.

The East End Film Festival is on at various east London venues, including Castle Cinema, Rich Mix, Genesis Cinema and Curzon Aldgate. Wed Apr 11-Apr 29. Head to the official site for the full programme and to buy tickets.