The Elizabeth line is officially the worst train line in the UK for cancellations

Oh, how the mighty have fallen

In May 2022 the Elizabeth line burst onto the scene with all the pomp and ceremony you might expect of a flashy new super-smooth London train line. It was very clean with futuristic lights, shiny new stations and air conditioning. But now, over a year later, figures have revealed it’s the worst train line in the entire UK for cancellations. Oh dear.

According to TfL, 9.1 percent of Elizabeth line services didn’t run between July 22 and August 19. It was also revealed that almost half of trains arrived at least a minute late.

The Lizzie line delays have been down to a number of issues on the train line, including a two-day signalling system outage and an incident where a maintenance train leaked hydraulic fluid on over two kilometres of track.

Howard Smith, the Elizabeth line director, apologised for a ‘difficult period which included disruption for our customers’.

He said: ‘There were a number of recent issues including significant problems with Network Rail’s signalling systems and infrastructure on the western section, and a defective maintenance train.

‘We continue to work with all parties involved in the Elizabeth line to provide a safe and reliable railway.’

Hopefully they get things running more smoothly in the future.

Listen to Time Out’s brilliant new podcast ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’: episode six with Sophie Duker in Dalston is out now.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.