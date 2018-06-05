The (escape) game is afoot at this immersive ‘Sherlock’ experience

Dust off your deerstalker, because you needn’t wait for the long-rumoured fifth series to get your next hit of ‘Sherlock’. Rather than enjoying the show’s devious twists and delicious bons mots from the sofa, you can live them out at an immersive gaming experience dedicated to it.

Co-scripted by the show’s creators Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss, ‘Sherlock: The Game Is Now’ begins with the master detective mysteriously missing in action. Enter you and your hand-picked gang of fellow sleuths, tasked with solving a juicy selection of three-patch problems during a 90-minute sesh in a secret central London location. Naturally, you’ll get help (and hindrance) from original cast members, including the high-functioning sociopath of 221b himself. High-jinks kick off in October, but you can register for tickets from today. Sign up and join Baker Street’s finest on their first IRL adventure.

Want to break into 221b? Book your spot here.

Make full use of your mind palace at these 24 incredible escape games in London