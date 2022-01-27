You like Hoppers? Everyone likes Hoppers! The award-winning Sri Lankan supremo is one of London’s best-loved high-end mini-chain. With good reason. The food, either in-house or delivered, is consistently wicked.

This year Hoppers is bringing back its very lusted-after, limited-edition pink hopper for Valentine’s Day. The dish will be part of a five-course menu (£40 per person) that also features devilled chicken, lamb kothu roti and tempered okra. The set menu will be available at the Marylebone and King’s Cross restaurants from February 12 to 14.

For the uninitiated, hoppers, or appam, are yeast-raised, coconut-and-rice flour pancakes. They’re one of Sri Lanka’s most iconic dishes, hence the restaurant naming itself after them. The pink version is the same but pink.

If you fancy not leaving the house on Love Day, then you’ll be happy to hear that Hoppers also offers its Valentine’s feast as a DIY kit. The meal for two features lamb shank kari, banana-leaf bream with lemongrass and chilli, mutton rolls and a bit of Love Cake for dessert (served with a cocktail). The kit costs £68 and will be available for delivery on Saturday February 12.

Hoppers’ pink hopper can be ordered in the Marylebone and King’s Cross branches and will be available Feb 12-14.

