London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Plates of fried chicken
Photograph: EPOCH VISUALS

This new chicken restaurant is offering free chicken hearts on Valentine’s Day

Marsha is opening a new branch in Kingly Court on February 14

Chiara Wilkinson
Written by
Chiara Wilkinson
Advertising

Valentine’s Day is coming up, folks – in case all of that sickly love-heart pink advertising hasn’t reminded you. Maybe you’re the cool, unconventional type, but you still want to show your lover how much they mean to you. How about taking them out for a nice plate of chicken hearts? Delicious. 

No, really. After launching its first low-waste chicken restaurant at Gabriel’s Wharf in April 2021, Marsha is opening a second joint in Kingly Court on February 14 – and it’s promising every Valentine’s Day guest a free dish of chimichurri chicken hearts to celebrate.

It’ll also be offering a free Love Bird cocktail made from Pampero Blanco rum, almond syrup, pineapple, hibiscus and maraschino liqueur, as well as a pretty decent half price on food for anyone who’s signed up to its newsletter and dines in between February 14 and 20. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Marsha (@wearemarsha)

Marsha aims to use as much of the bird as possible, sourcing ‘higher-welfare, free-roaming chickens’ from a family farm in Yorkshire. Its menu includes small plates, like crispy chicken skins with Marsha seasoning and sautéed chicken livers with green lentils and harissa yoghurt, as well as signature burgers, bang bang cauliflower, cheesy truffle fries and treacle tart. 

Marsha opens in Kingly Court, W1B 5PW on February 14. More details @wearemarsha

Ridley Road Market’s future suddenly looks a lot brighter.

Three top London chefs reveal their favourite cheap eats in the city.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on Valentine's Day

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.