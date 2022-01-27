This new chicken restaurant is offering free chicken hearts on Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is coming up, folks – in case all of that sickly love-heart pink advertising hasn’t reminded you. Maybe you’re the cool, unconventional type, but you still want to show your lover how much they mean to you. How about taking them out for a nice plate of chicken hearts? Delicious.

No, really. After launching its first low-waste chicken restaurant at Gabriel’s Wharf in April 2021, Marsha is opening a second joint in Kingly Court on February 14 – and it’s promising every Valentine’s Day guest a free dish of chimichurri chicken hearts to celebrate.

It’ll also be offering a free Love Bird cocktail made from Pampero Blanco rum, almond syrup, pineapple, hibiscus and maraschino liqueur, as well as a pretty decent half price on food for anyone who’s signed up to its newsletter and dines in between February 14 and 20.

Marsha aims to use as much of the bird as possible, sourcing ‘higher-welfare, free-roaming chickens’ from a family farm in Yorkshire. Its menu includes small plates, like crispy chicken skins with Marsha seasoning and sautéed chicken livers with green lentils and harissa yoghurt, as well as signature burgers, bang bang cauliflower, cheesy truffle fries and treacle tart.

Marsha opens in Kingly Court, W1B 5PW on February 14. More details @wearemarsha

