Grenfell Tower memorial wall
Photograph: Jessica Girvan/Shutterstock

The first Grenfell Silent Walk in 18 months happened last night

Four and a half years after the tragedy, Grenfell United is launching a new campaign for justice

Sarah Cohen
Written by
Sarah Cohen
Yesterday marked four-and-a-half years since the Grenfell Tower fire, which took the lives of 72 people. To commemorate this, Grenfell United, ​​a group of survivors and bereaved families, organised a silent walk from Kensington Town Hall to the memorial wall at the base of the tower. Gatherings like this used to take place every month, but this was the first one since summer 2020, due to the pandemic.

As well as a symbol of remembrance, last night’s event was the launch of a new campaign for justice. Grenfell United is calling on the Metropolitan Police to pursue a criminal investigation, saying that plenty of evidence has been gathered and people have waited long enough. It’s encouraging supporters to share a video featuring survivors and relatives of the deceased reading out findings from the public inquiry, using the hashtag #DemandCharges, an evolution of its previous slogan, #DemandChange. 

Is Grenfell Tower due to be demolished?

The theatre group helping to rebuild its community after Grenfell.

