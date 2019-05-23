The first week of Movies on the River is almost here! Here’s what’s showing

As soon as June arrives, so does outdoor cinema season, and top of the pile is Time Out’s very own Movies on the River series. For five nights a week you can catch a film on the top deck of a Thames boat after a relaxing sunset cruise along the river. The series kicks off on the night of Tuesday June 4, and these are the films showing across the first five nights. All aboard!

Tuesday June 4

Grease

Join John Travolta for the ultimate 1950s high-school summer musical.

Wednesday June 5

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

Meryl Streep, Colin Firth and co reteam for another spin at the ABBA hits.

Thursday June 6

Bohemian Rhapsody

This Oscar-winning Queen biopic is the ultimate toe-tapping crowd-pleaser.

Friday June 7

The Greatest Showman

Hugh Jackman is the circus ring-leader in this all-singing and all-dancing musical co-starring Zac Efron.

Saturday June 8

Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Swoon at Audrey Hepburn as she falls in love in style in 1960s Manhattan.

Explore all the other great movies playing at Movies on the River five nights a week from June 4 – and buy tickets here.