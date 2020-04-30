Want to feel old? It’s 13 years since Amy Winehouse released her single ‘Back to Black’. Yeah, really.

To mark the occasion, LA’s Grammy Museum is hosting an Instagram Live event tonight at 10pm BST. The live Q&A about Winehouse’s life, music and legacy will be chaired by journalist Eve Barlow and speakers include Winehouse’s stylist Naomi Parry and close friend Catriona Gourlay.

In a slightly random but very welcome added hit of nostalgia, singer JoJo will also join the conversation to reflect on how Winehouse’s music influenced her own.

The museum’s exhibition ‘Beyond Black – The Style of Amy Winehouse’ was on display when the gallery closed as the city went into lockdown. A virtual tour of the show will be available on the museum’s website from Friday May 1.

The ‘Beyond Black’ Q&A will be hosted on the Grammy Museum’s Instagram stories at 10pm BST.

