The Gun pub in Hackney needs funds to survive

Ah, The Gun. One of those intrinsically fantastic, normal-but-special London pubs you’d give your front teeth to be sitting in with a pint right now. The Homerton watering hole was taken over by Nick and Hanna Stephens in 2014, and the pair have successfully and skillfully turned it into one of the area’s best-loved locals.

If you’ve ever been there and thought ‘this is nice’, it’s time to put your hand in your pocket. The Gun’s owners need to raise £30,000 sharpish, otherwise the venue faces the very real possibility of closure. ‘Although there’s been seven years of relative success, when the pandemic hit there wasn’t a massive reserve in the bank,’ said the owners on the pub’s GoFundMe page. ‘When we do reopen, the pub is likely to run at a loss until a vaccine is found and social-distancing measures are dropped, and this will be tricky to navigate.’

The Gun, with its Korean kitchen, anti-racism street parties and local community work, must go on, and we beseech citizens in east London (and beyond) to help the Stephenses hit their target. Local designers have created rewards for those giving, including T-shirts, posters and, best of all, personalised, engraved The Gun tankards for especially generous donors (this could be YOU).

Find more details on The Gun’s GoFundMe page.

