The ‘H’ from the iconic Hollywood sign is coming to London

Yes, you read that right – the original Hollywood sign ‘H’ is going on a five-year tour, and its first stop is London’s The O2. Moving the 95-tonne sign, which stands as tall as four double-decker buses, must be a logistical nightmare, and this will be the first ever time it’s left the US. So, organisers have planned a couple of suitably glitzy events to make its trip worthwhile.

In the daytime, you’ll be able to check out the Heart of Hollywood Tour, which includes a gallery of artwork by Bill Mack (who’s painted everyone from Audrey Hepburn to Marlon Brando) and an exhibition of incredible memorabilia including items worn by Marilyn Monroe, Michael Jackson and Elvis Presley. Of course, you’ll also be able to view the imposing 45-ft ‘H’ sign IRL and take pictures for the ’gram.

In the evening, you’ll be able to take in the Hollywood Nights Show, which will see the ‘H’ sign illuminated with a projection show featuring iconic moments from Hollywood’s golden age. As the projection show razzles and dazzles you, musical theatre performers will deliver a slickly choreographed tribute to some of Hollywood’s best-loved musicals. Liza Minelli – it’s safe to presume – would love it.

The Heart of Hollywood Tour runs from June 21 to July 17, with tickets priced at £20 for adults, £15 for concessions and £10 for children. The Hollywood Nights show runs on select nights through the same period, with tickets beginning at £49 for adults and £30 for concessions. You can find out more here.

