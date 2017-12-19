The League of Gentlemen live again in London: tickets on sale tomorrow

This week, legendarily warped sketch troupe The League of Gentlemen have been back on the telly for a long-awaited return trip to Royston Vasey. Messers Gatiss, Pemberton and Shearsmith will be back even more locally next September when they call in at the Hammersmith Apollo for three nights with their latest stage show, ‘The League of Gentlemen Live Again!’.

Expect all your favourite characters – Tubbs, Edward et al – but in new forms: the League’s live shows have always consisted of original sketches and stories based around their familiar characters, rather than reprisals of old sketches.

Quoth the League: ‘W e’d already gone to the trouble of getting the costumes and learning the voices again for the TV show so we thought why not? Something to do isn’t it?’

Tickets go on sale tomorrow, Wednesday 20, at 9am on Ticketmaster.co.uk

‘The League of Gentlemen Live Again!’ is at Eventim Apollo. Sep 27-29.