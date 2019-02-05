The legendary Oxford Circus branch of HMV is closing

We're sad to announce that 'The World's Most Famous Music Store' (according to its blue plaque) is set for closure.

The Oxford Street branch of HMV, which first opened at 363 Oxford Street in 1921, is practically a landmark institution in the capitial - at least to London's music community, who spend hours browsing the shelves before finally settling on a couple of treasured LPs.

It's one of 27 stores to close following the music retailer chain's purchase by Canadian record label 'Sunrise Records' in 2014.

We'll miss the posters, the boxsets and the familiar terrier peering into his gramophone above the entrance. RIP, HMV Oxford Street.

