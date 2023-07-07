The line-up for this summer’s Movies on the River has been announced

There are outdoor screenings and then there’s Time Out’s Movies on the River, a unique cinematic experience with crowd-pleasing films on a boat, backdropped by a spectacular cityscape – Tower Bridge, the South Bank and all.

Returning this summer, Movies on the River’s August line-up has just been announced and it’s a feast of cinematic favourites, old and new.

The metaphorical champagne is smashed on the hull on August 1 with a screening of ‘Dirty Dancing’, followed by the likes of ‘Aftersun’, ‘Bridesmaids’, ‘Rye Lane’, ‘Elvis’ and ‘Call Me By Your Name’, among many others.

Here’s the line-up in full:

Tue 1 Aug – ‘Dirty Dancing’

Wed 2 Aug – ‘Mamma Mia!’

Thu 3 Aug – ‘Top Gun’

Fri 4 Aug – ‘Notting Hill’

Sat 5 Aug – ‘Crazy Rich Asians’

Tue 8 Aug – ‘Rye Lane’

Wed 9 Aug – ‘Grease’

Thu 10 Aug – ‘Aftersun’

Fri 11 Aug – ‘Elvis’

Sat 12 Aug – ‘Bridesmaids’

Tue 15 Aug – ‘Dirty Dancing’

Wed 16 Aug – ‘M3gan’

Thu 17 Aug – ‘The Big Lebowski’

Fri 18 Aug – ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Sat 19 Aug – ‘Call Me by Your Name’

Tue 22 Aug – ‘Mean Girls’

Wed 23 Aug – ‘Rye Lane’

Thu 24 Aug – ‘La La Land’

Fri 25 Aug – ‘Little Women’ (2019)

Sat 26 Aug – ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’

Movies on the River kicks off on Tuesday, August 1 and runs five nights a week until August 26. Just hop on at Tower Pier at 8pm for a pre-sunset sail on the river, then settle in for the screening, before disembarking at 10-11pm.

City Cruises are providing the vessel and Häagen-Dazs are aboard as sponsors, so expect free ice creams and an Insta-friendly photo booth.

Head to the official site to book tickets.

