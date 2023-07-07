London
Movies on the River
Photograph: Time Out

The line-up for this summer’s Movies on the River has been announced

Catch ’Aftersun’, ‘Elvis’ and ‘M3gan’ at London’s floating filmhouse

Phil de Semlyen
Written by
Phil de Semlyen
There are outdoor screenings and then there’s Time Out’s Movies on the River, a unique cinematic experience with crowd-pleasing films on a boat, backdropped by a spectacular cityscape – Tower Bridge, the South Bank and all.

Returning this summer, Movies on the River’s August line-up has just been announced and it’s a feast of cinematic favourites, old and new. 

The metaphorical champagne is smashed on the hull on August 1 with a screening of ‘Dirty Dancing’, followed by the likes of ‘Aftersun’, ‘Bridesmaids’, ‘Rye Lane’, ‘Elvis’ and ‘Call Me By Your Name’, among many others.

Here’s the line-up in full:

Tue 1 Aug – ‘Dirty Dancing’
Wed 2 Aug – ‘Mamma Mia!’
Thu 3 Aug – ‘Top Gun’
Fri 4 Aug – ‘Notting Hill’
Sat 5 Aug – ‘Crazy Rich Asians’

Tue 8 Aug – ‘Rye Lane’
Wed 9 Aug – ‘Grease’
Thu 10 Aug – ‘Aftersun’
Fri 11 Aug – ‘Elvis’
Sat 12 Aug – ‘Bridesmaids’

Tue 15 Aug – ‘Dirty Dancing’
Wed 16 Aug – ‘M3gan’
Thu 17 Aug – ‘The Big Lebowski’
Fri 18 Aug – ‘Top Gun: Maverick’
Sat 19 Aug – ‘Call Me by Your Name’

Tue 22 Aug – ‘Mean Girls’
Wed 23 Aug – ‘Rye Lane’
Thu 24 Aug – ‘La La Land’
Fri 25 Aug – ‘Little Women’ (2019)
Sat 26 Aug – ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’

Movies on the River kicks off on Tuesday, August 1 and runs five nights a week until August 26. Just hop on at Tower Pier at 8pm for a pre-sunset sail on the river, then settle in for the screening, before disembarking at 10-11pm.

City Cruises are providing the vessel and Häagen-Dazs are aboard as sponsors, so expect free ice creams and an Insta-friendly photo booth. 

Head to the official site to book tickets.

