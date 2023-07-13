Dubbed ‘the Woodstock of Gore’ by no less an authority than Guillermo del Toro, FrightFest is back and ready to scare the hell out of Londoners this summer.



The line-up for the UK’s biggest and most beloved horror and fantasy film festival has just been announced.



This year’s FrightFest runs from August 24-28, with more than 70 films screening over its five days at Cineworld Leicester Square, with a few UK and international premieres on the programme.

The festival opens with the European premiere of ‘Suitable Flesh’, genre maverick Joe Lynch’s latest film, which promises to be a nostalgic nod to sexy ’80s horrors. ‘Doctor Jekyll’ is the FrightFest debut of 18-year-old Alice Maio Mackay, with Eddie Izzard leading a predominantly LGBTQ+ cast.



The line-up will ramp up the fear levels still further with a pair of Warner Bros.’ nerve-frayers. There’s a tenth anniversary screening of ‘The Conjuring’ and 50th anniversary viewing of ‘The Exorcist’.

FrightFest is about showing ‘that the most unexpected and delightful discoveries happen when wide-ranging topics, different people and varied cultures come together in horror harmony.’

‘FrightFesters will experience an amazing variety of films, in an eclectic line-up which serves as a powerful tool of democracy, activism, diversity, inclusivity and social awareness,’ says co-director Alan Jones. As always, FrightFest is keen to show, through an open-minded philosophy, that the most unexpected and delightful discoveries happen when wide-ranging topics, different people and varied cultures come together in horror harmony.’



The full line-up of guest appearances and short films will be announced soon.



Festival-long passes go on sale from Saturday July 15, and single tickets from July 22. For all more information, head for the official site here.

