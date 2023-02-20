And it’s probably not where you think

Hampstead and Richmond might have been vying for the best park in London for as long as we can remember, but there’s actually another leafy area that’s giving them a run for their money. A new study has found that Bromley is the greenest borough in the city, with a mahoosive 2,585 hectares of parks.

The southeast London borough has more than 100 parks and open spaces, and seven of them have been awarded the Green Flag, a scheme by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy which recognises green spaces that are clean and well managed.

Bromley’s biggest park, with 102 hectares, is Scadbury Park in Chislehurst, followed by High Elms Country Park at 100 hectares, Hayes Common, a woodland of 91 hectares, and Crystal Palace Park (80 hectares).

Unsurprisingly, Richmond-Upon-Thames was a close second in the study, with 2,371 hectares of green space. In third was Havering in east London, with 2,078 hectares of public parks.

Trailing miserably behind the other boroughs was Islington, London’s least green area with just 155 hectares of accessible green spaces.

Next time you don your finest Arc’teryx and Salomons and think about heading to Richmond, why not give Bromley a try instead?

Source: Essential Living

All London primary-school kids will get free school meals for a year.

These are the London A&Es with the shortest wait times.