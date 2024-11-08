The London Cenotaph Remembrance Sunday March route for 2024

The second Sunday of November marks Remembrance Sunday, the annual commemoration of those who have served in the British and Commonwealth military.

This year Remembrance Sunday falls on November 10, and services will be taking place as usual in London this weekend. Members of the Royal family, political leaders, faith communities and ex-servicemen and women will be in attendance for the parade and ceremony.

Planning on attending the ceremony or being in central London on Sunday? Here’s everything you need to know about the parade route and timings.

What time will the London Cenotaph Remembrance Sunday march start?

Royal British Legion detachments will form up on the Cenotaph from 10.30am, before the national two-minute silence at 11am. The Cenotaph Service follows, and detachments disperse past the Cenotaph at 11.25am.

Can the public attend the Cenotaph in Whitehall?

You have to be officially registered to march in the Cenotaph Parade, but members of the public are welcome to watch the ceremony from the pavements along Whitehall and Parliament Street.

Whitehall and Parliament Street will be open to the public from 8am, with entry dependent on how full the area is.

If you don’t manage to nab a spot there, screens showing the parade will also be accessible to the north of the Cenotaph, in front of the statue of Field Marshal Montgomery, and outside Dover House.

There’ll be security checks taking place, with the government website advising those attending to avoid bringing large bags with them.

What’s the full route?

The parade will take place from the Cenotaph at Whitehall south, down to Parliament Square. It’ll then loop back up to Horse Guards parade ground via Great George Street, where those marching will salute the Guards Memorial.

You can find out the Order of March on the government website here.

Road closures and travel on Remembrance Sunday

It’s business as usual on the London Underground for those looking to attend, but note that surrounding stations are likely to be busy before and after the service. Great George Street will also be closed to the public.

There’s some changes on the Overground, but we’ve got you covered with our full list of disruptions taking place this weekend here.

The City of London on X will keep you updated with any changes to traffic or road closures.

