The London Eye will turn ‘NHS blue’ at 8pm tonight in support of Clap for Our Carers

The city skyline will be shining even more brightly tonight as the London Eye and other London landmarks turn ‘NHS blue’ in support of the nationwide movement ‘Clap for Our Carers’.

The grassroots initiative is asking households around the country to go out into their gardens or on to their balconies and doorsteps at 8pm tonight to join a mass round of applause to say thank you to the doctors, nurses, pharmacists and other NHS staff on the front line of the crisis.

Posters advertising the action began circulating on social media only a matter of days ago, but already thousands have pledged to take part, along with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. London landmarks are also expressing their support, including the London Eye, the Royal Albert Hall and the National Theatre.





Photograph: Clap for our Carers



The mass clap follows similar initiatives in Spain, France and the Netherlands. The group behind the campaign wrote on its website: ‘In Spain, France and the Netherlands they already did this. And being a Dutch Londoner, I want to pass this on in the country I feel so at home, and the NHS had been nothing but amazing to my family and myself!’

So pause your Zoom chat this evening and show some support for all the people working around the clock to keep us safe through this crisis.

