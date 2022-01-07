You will soon be able to Uber down the river from London to Kent

The Gravesend Town Pier (oldest remaining cast-iron pier in the world, by the way) in Kent is being sold to the Uber-owned company Thames Clippers, who will use it to create their first route out of the city.

This new river route has been in the works since 2017, with Thames Clippers running occasional services between the city and Gravesend. But now it's set to become a regular service, similar to those operating between Putney and Woolwhich.

The pier was purchased by Gravesham council from a private owner in 2000 with the hopes of restoring it.

With the sale of the pier comes the responsibility of caring for it. According to KentOnline, Gravesham historical society has expressed concern over whether a private company will care for the landmark appropriately.

However Councillor John Buren, leader of Gravesham council has assured that the sale secures ‘its future in a way that benefits the whole community for some time’, and provides future generations with a way of enjoying the pier.

While there isn’t a set date for the new service’s inauguration, the sale of the pier should be concluded in the coming weeks, taking us one sail closer to Kent.

