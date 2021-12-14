The London Transport Museum’s new PJs look very fly indeed

Being told you look like the back of a bus is no longer an insult thanks to the London Transport Museum’s new Routemaster-inspired pyjamas. They sport a design that imitates the ‘moquette’ fabric used to cover double-decker bus seats in the late ’50s. ‘Moquette’ means ‘carpet’ in French, and anyone who’s travelled on a bus or tube will have experienced sitting on the hard-wearing, faintly bristly material. Luckily, the pyjamas are made from 100 percent cotton.

Just as the Routemaster became a design classic, so the moquette pattern that adorned its innards has endured. It was created by industrial designer Douglas Scott, who used maroon, yellow and green to mirror the colour scheme of the bus’s interior. As well as the pjs, matching socks, a scarf, a throw, a baseball cap, a laptop case, a travel bag and a cushion are available.

The pyjama set is unisex and comes in five sizes, from extra small to extra large. It costs £60 and can be bought online or from the London Transport Museum shop. Bus chic: it’s gonna be big in 2022.

