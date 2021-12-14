London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
London Transport Museum Routemaster bus pyjamas
Photograph: London Transport Museum

The London Transport Museum’s new PJs look very fly indeed

They’re inspired by the material that covers vintage Routemaster bus seats

Sarah Cohen
Written by
Sarah Cohen
Advertising

Being told you look like the back of a bus is no longer an insult thanks to the London Transport Museum’s new Routemaster-inspired pyjamas. They sport a design that imitates the ‘moquette’ fabric used to cover double-decker bus seats in the late ’50s. ‘Moquette’ means ‘carpet’ in French, and anyone who’s travelled on a bus or tube will have experienced sitting on the hard-wearing, faintly bristly material. Luckily, the pyjamas are made from 100 percent cotton.

Just as the Routemaster became a design classic, so the moquette pattern that adorned its innards has endured. It was created by industrial designer Douglas Scott, who used maroon, yellow and green to mirror the colour scheme of the bus’s interior. As well as the pjs, matching socks, a scarf, a throw, a baseball cap, a laptop case, a travel bag and a cushion are available.

The pyjama set is unisex and comes in five sizes, from extra small to extra large. It costs £60 and can be bought online or from the London Transport Museum shop. Bus chic: it’s gonna be big in 2022.

Consult our Christmas gift guide for other Londony present ideas.

London buses are being turned into refuges for the homeless.

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.